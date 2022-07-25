UrduPoint.com

Somalia PM Given 10 More Days To Form Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Somalia PM given 10 more days to form govt

Somalia's parliament agreed on Monday to give Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre more time to form a government, a month after his appointment in the troubled Horn of Africa nation

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Somalia's parliament agreed on Monday to give Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre more time to form a government, a month after his appointment in the troubled Horn of Africa nation.

Barre was initially expected to name a cabinet within 30 days of his appointment on June 25 but said the delays were due to the country's protracted election process that culminated in May with the selection of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as president.

"Today I continued engaging different segments of the Somali population to discuss the formation of my Council of Ministers," Barre said on Twitter.

"Somalia is at a crossroads and must move forward. We need to form an administration that can deliver the change and development our people urgently need." Observers have voiced hope that Mohamud's presidency will draw the line under a political crisis that blighted the rule of his predecessor Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, and threatened to plunge Somalia back into violent chaos.

Barre vowed to establish a government within 10 days after parliament approved the extension.

"The prime minister asked for an extension of 10 days, and this seemed credible because... the prime minister is in consultation with other stakeholders," Mohamed Dhabancad, one of the legislators, told reporters.

The new government will face a host of challenges, including a looming famine and a grinding Islamist insurgency.

A crippling drought across the Horn of Africa has left about 7.1 million Somalis -- nearly half the population -- battling hunger, with more than 200,000 on the brink of starvation, according to UN figures.

The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab also continues to flex its muscles by carrying out deadly attacks, underscoring the difficult task ahead for the country's new leaders.

