Somalia Says Arrests 16 Suspects Over Hotel Attack
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Somalia's intelligence agency said 16 suspects had been arrested over a deadly attack on a popular hotel in the capital Mogadishu 10 days ago.
Three people were killed after Al-Shabaab jihadists stormed the SYL hotel near the highly fortified presidential palace compound on March 14, leading to a siege of more than 13 hours.
Security forces also killed five assailants in a gun battle, police said after announcing the situation had been brought under control.
"Following extensive investigation, security forces successfully captured the network responsible for the SYL Hotel terrorist attack, arresting 16 suspects including the mastermind Abdinasir Dahir Nur," Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency posted on X late Saturday.
"Justice will be served in court for all involved," it added.
NISA said five members of Somali security agencies who were responsible for the checkpoints the assailants passed through were among those arrested.
The main suspect, Nur, was accused of organising the vehicles used in the attack, while four others arrested were individuals whose Names were used to register the vehicles, it said.
The SYL has been hit by Al-Shabaab several times in the past, and the government has faced criticism over the latest attack because the hotel is in a high-security area.
It is close to the Villa Somalia government complex that includes the presidential palace, the prime minister's office and ministry buildings.
Access to the site is difficult and traffic is also restricted on the road where the hotel is located.
The hotel siege broke a relative lull in attacks by Al-Shabaab militants in the face of a major offensive against them launched in 2022 by government forces and local clan militias.
On Saturday, fighters from the Al-Qaeda-linked group also stormed a military base outside Mogadishu, with casualties reported.
Although the army and militias have retaken territory in central Somalia in the military operation, backed by an African Union force and US air strikes, there have been some setbacks.
Earlier this month, Al-Shabaab claimed that it had taken multiple locations in the region.
nur-txw/js
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From World
-
Over 2.5 million Chinese run marathons, half-marathons in 20232 minutes ago
-
French musical "Don Juan" starts China tour2 minutes ago
-
Mendis, de Silva help Sri Lanka set 511 target for Bangladesh12 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard12 minutes ago
-
When NATO went to war with Yugoslavia12 minutes ago
-
2 dead, 34 injured in road crashes in Philippines over weekend12 minutes ago
-
Presidential election kicks off in Senegal12 minutes ago
-
IMF chief urges China to boost growth with 'pro-market reforms'22 minutes ago
-
Four wounded in Israeli strikes on east Lebanon's Baalbek32 minutes ago
-
Poland to demand Russian explanation over cruise missile incursion41 minutes ago
-
Catherine 'touched' by support as royal family reels from cancer diagnosis42 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka exits Miami, Alcaraz starts in style42 minutes ago