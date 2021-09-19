Some 200 People Participate in Justice for J6 Rally in Washington - Correspondent

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) Approximately 200 people gathered on Saturday in downtown Washington to participate in the Justice for J6 rally in support of people arrested after the January 6 riot, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The rally began at noon (16:00 GMT) at Union Square near Capitol Hill. There were roughly 200 people present half an hour after the protest started. Earlier in the week, the US Department of Homeland Security predicted that some 700 people would participate in the protest.

The exact number of protesters is hard to determine due to the presence of many reporters as well as people with opposing political views.

The latter are immediately removed by the police to prevent clashes among protesters.

At least 100 police officers are deployed at the square, with a helicopter circling over the US Capitol. A law enforcement spokesperson told Sputnik that there was no threat of organized riots and violence.

The rally, organized by the Look Ahead America group supporting former President Donald Trump, intends to bring public attention and support to some 600 arrested, kept in detention and charged with crimes in relation to the January 6 events at the Capitol.