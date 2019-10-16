(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Around 6,000 displaced Syrians currently reside in the Mrajeeb Al Fhood camp in the Jordanian governorate of Zarqa, the Emirates Red Crescent, which founded and continues to manage the settlement, told Sputnik.

Mrajeeb Al Fhood, also known as the Emirati Jordanian Camp, was set up in 2013 near the capital of Amman. It was initially meant to hold 3,000 people but has since expanded to accommodate more Syrian refugees.

"Right now, I think, we have got about 6,000 refugees, some returned, some found a way to migrate elsewhere. The Red Crescent has been working very closely with the Jordanian authorities to provide all the facilities and all the means for a decent, dignified way of living. We provide food, we provide education, we provide nurses for preschool children, we provide healthcare," Dr. Abdel Karim Bensiali, the Red Crescent's international relations adviser, said.

The Emirati Red Crescent aims to provide the most comfortable and decent living conditions for those in need from Syria, the adviser underlined.

"We have been very close to the Syrian people in terms of assistance, working with them. Not necessarily through their government. But the things are easing as you know. Protocols have been gaining momentum and more work has been done more formally between the governments but as Red Crescent, as a humanitarian organization, we continue to coordinate with the Red Cross, with the World Food Programme, the World Health Organization, for the Syrian and their needs in the host countries next to Syria," Bensiali added.

The UAE charity organization has also established similar camps in northern Iraq and is providing assistance to Syrian refugees residing in Lebanon, according to the adviser.

The conflict in Syria has produced over 5 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.