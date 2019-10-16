UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 6,000 Displaced Syrians Remain In Jordan's Mrajeeb Al Fhood Camp - UAE Red Crescent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:59 PM

Some 6,000 Displaced Syrians Remain in Jordan's Mrajeeb Al Fhood Camp - UAE Red Crescent

Around 6,000 displaced Syrians currently reside in the Mrajeeb Al Fhood camp in the Jordanian governorate of Zarqa, the Emirates Red Crescent, which founded and continues to manage the settlement, told Sputnik

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Around 6,000 displaced Syrians currently reside in the Mrajeeb Al Fhood camp in the Jordanian governorate of Zarqa, the Emirates Red Crescent, which founded and continues to manage the settlement, told Sputnik.

Mrajeeb Al Fhood, also known as the Emirati Jordanian Camp, was set up in 2013 near the capital of Amman. It was initially meant to hold 3,000 people but has since expanded to accommodate more Syrian refugees.

"Right now, I think, we have got about 6,000 refugees, some returned, some found a way to migrate elsewhere. The Red Crescent has been working very closely with the Jordanian authorities to provide all the facilities and all the means for a decent, dignified way of living. We provide food, we provide education, we provide nurses for preschool children, we provide healthcare," Dr. Abdel Karim Bensiali, the Red Crescent's international relations adviser, said.

The Emirati Red Crescent aims to provide the most comfortable and decent living conditions for those in need from Syria, the adviser underlined.

"We have been very close to the Syrian people in terms of assistance, working with them. Not necessarily through their government. But the things are easing as you know. Protocols have been gaining momentum and more work has been done more formally between the governments but as Red Crescent, as a humanitarian organization, we continue to coordinate with the Red Cross, with the World Food Programme, the World Health Organization, for the Syrian and their needs in the host countries next to Syria," Bensiali added.

The UAE charity organization has also established similar camps in northern Iraq and is providing assistance to Syrian refugees residing in Lebanon, according to the adviser.

The conflict in Syria has produced over 5 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Education Iraq UAE Amman Lebanon All From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Greece Worries About New Wave of Migrants in Wake ..

14 minutes ago

UK Charity Challenges Policy of Charging Pregnant ..

14 minutes ago

Turkey Will Not Bar US From Incirlik Air Base Amid ..

14 minutes ago

Finance secy's absence annoyed Public Accounts Com ..

14 minutes ago

Lahore High Court to observe holiday on 19th

17 minutes ago

Tokyo Olympics marathon and walks could be moved t ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.