KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Artem Uss, the son of the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk region who was arrested in Italy on the US request, told Sputnik on Tuesday that he is currently in Russia.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported late last month that Uss was helped by a group of six or seven people to escape house arrest in the suburbs of Milan earlier in March, where he was awaiting his extradition to the United States

"I am in Russia!" Uss said, adding that he was forced to escape house arrest in Italy because he does not believe in objectivity of justice in unfriendly countries.

Commenting on the extradition, he said that in his case, the Italian court demonstrated "obvious political engagement" and a willingness to serve the interest of the United States.

On March 21, the Milan Appeals Court made a final decision to extradite Artem Uss to the US. Two days later, the 40-year old Russian disappeared from a rented apartment near Milan, where he was supposed to stay under house arrest. Italian media reported that Uss had managed to turn off the electronic monitoring bracelet, leave the apartment with a backpack and escape in a car waiting for him in a secluded place. The investigation is working on the scenario of a possible involvement of Russian special services in Uss's escape plan.