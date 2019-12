Former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov has died, a source in the Moscow City Hall told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov has died, a source in the Moscow City Hall told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I confirm this," the source said when asked if he could confirm the death of Luzhkov.