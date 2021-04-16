South Africa Launches Electronic Registration System to Vaccinate Senior Citizens

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) South Africa launched on Friday an electronic platform where citizens aged 60 and older can register to get vaccinated against COVID-19, marking the first time in the country's democratic history that a major public health campaign is supported by a one-for-all digital system.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize described the launch of the uniform e-register as a significant milestone not only for the vaccination campaign but for South Africa's advancement towards universal health coverage.

"This is in line with the 9th pillar of the Presidential Health Compact which commits to strengthening the health system by developing an information system that will guide health policies, strategies and investments," the minister said in a statement, seen by Sputnik.

Mkhize noted that the electronic system would not make difference between users with private and public health care, with the exception that private health care users would have to input their medical aid details.

"The quality of service will be the same for all of us and the system will assign a vaccination site closer to our homes or where we work ” not based on whether a particular site is a public or private facility. If you are 60 or older you may now register for vaccination. You must have your ID and medical aid card ready before you register," the minister added.

South Africa rolled out its mass vaccination program on February 17. The campaign includes three stages, with the first one covering frontline health care staff and the second one essential workers, seniors and people with comorbidities. The country is currently using Johnson & Johnson's vaccine instead of AstraZeneca's, which dropped off the campaign due to efficacy concerns against the South African coronavirus variant.