South African Court Rules Former President Zuma Has to Return to Jail - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The Pietermaritzburg high court in South Africa ruled that former President Jacob Zuma who was previously released on parole should return to prison, national media reported on Wednesday.

The decision came after a previous court verdict to release early for medical reasons was declared illegal, the SABC news broadcaster said.

Zuma, 79, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court after skipping a corruption trial in late June.