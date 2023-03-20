South African protesters march to demand Ramaphosa steps down

South Africa's opposition held rallies under tight security on Monday in a bid to force out President Cyril Ramaphosa over his handling of the country's sickly economy and crippling energy crisis

But turnout was low and calls for strikes went unheeded as the government mobilised thousands of police, backed by troops, to stifle any unrest.

The leftwing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the country's third-largest party, had called for a "national shutdown," sparking fears of a repeat of bloody clashes and looting just under two years ago.

Under close escort and with a police helicopter overhead, several thousand protesters marched in the capital Pretoria to Ramaphosa's official residence, passing the seat of government, the Union Buildings.

"Our demands are simple, we want Ramaphosa to leave this house, to leave this house with immediate effect," EFF's firebrand leader Julius Malema told protesters.