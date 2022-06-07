UrduPoint.com

South Korea Changes Ambassadors To UN, Russia, China, Japan - Presidency

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 11:00 AM

South Korea Changes Ambassadors to UN, Russia, China, Japan - Presidency

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday appointed Chang Ho-jin, the country's former ambassador to Cambodia, as ambassador to Russia, his office said.

The president made a series of appointments throughout Monday and Tuesday.

Former South Korean Ambassador to the United Kingdom Hwang Joon-kook was appointed ambassador to the United Nations.

Former chief of the Korea National Diplomatic academy, Yun Duk-min, was appointed ambassador to Japan, and Seoul National University professor Chung Jae-ho was appointed ambassador to China.

The new South Korean ambassador to Russia was born in 1961. Chang graduated from the Seoul National University, served as ambassador to Cambodia, secretary of diplomatic affairs in the presidential administration, and the head of the North American department of the country's foreign ministry.

