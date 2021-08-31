UrduPoint.com

South Korea Hopes To Restart Talks With North Amid Nuclear Concerns - Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 09:45 PM

South Korea Hopes to Restart Talks With North Amid Nuclear Concerns - Official

A report by the UN nuclear watchdog suggesting that North Korea has restarted nuclear operations adds to the urgency of resuming talks with it, an official in the South Korean administration said Tuesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) A report by the UN nuclear watchdog suggesting that North Korea has restarted nuclear operations adds to the urgency of resuming talks with it, an official in the South Korean administration said Tuesday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said last week that a 5-megawatt nuclear reactor in Yongbyon appeared to be operational for the first time since December 2018. It said that a nearby radiochemical laboratory, which reprocesses spent nuclear fuel, was active for five months leading up to July.

"North Korea continuing to build up its nuclear arsenal means we should urgently engage the North to solve this problem," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Lee Jong Joo, a spokesperson for South Korea's Unification Ministry, said on Monday that the South's government could not corroborate the UN agency's findings. He said South Korea was monitoring the North's nuclear activities together with the US and would continue making efforts to improve inter-Korean relations and achieve a full denuclearization of the peninsula.

Related Topics

United Nations Nuclear South Korea North Korea July December 2018 Government Arsenal

Recent Stories

Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for off ..

Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for official release next Saturday th ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE President issues decree to enhance accountabil ..

UAE President issues decree to enhance accountability of ministers, senior offic ..

48 minutes ago
 Iranian Consul General Hassan hosts luncheon for S ..

Iranian Consul General Hassan hosts luncheon for Shahzain Bugti

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 pandemic disrupts women's lives more than ..

COVID-19 pandemic disrupts women's lives more than men: Speakers

2 minutes ago
 Strict action to be taken against corrupt, neglige ..

Strict action to be taken against corrupt, negligent police officers: CPO

2 minutes ago
 Police official injured in attack on polio team in ..

Police official injured in attack on polio team in Dera

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.