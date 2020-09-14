UrduPoint.com
South Korea Hopes To Restore North Korea Liaison Office

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 02:22 PM

The South Korean Unification Ministry expressed hope that the joint liaison office with the North would be restored, three months after the latter destroyed it, in order to revive communication between two nations

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The South Korean Unification Ministry expressed hope that the joint liaison office with the North would be restored, three months after the latter destroyed it, in order to revive communication between two nations.

The inter-Korean liaison office was built in April 2018 in North Korea's border city of Kaesong and served as a communication channel between the two states. It was demolished by North Korea in June due to the worsening of bilateral relations with Seoul.

"The [South Korea's] government hopes the inter-Korean liaison office resumes operations and the communication channel between the two Koreas is restored as soon as possible," Yoh Sang-key, the ministry's spokesperson, said, as cited by the agency.

According to Pyongyang, the reason behind the destruction of the joint office was the inability of Seoul to prevent North Korean defectors living in South Korea from distributing anti-North Korean regime leaflets across the border via balloons.

