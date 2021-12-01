UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Establish Task Group To Tackle Omicron Spread - Agency

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 12:10 AM

South Korea to Establish Task Group to Tackle Omicron Spread - Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) South Korean government will establish a special task group to discuss ways to tackle the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain and to prevent its further penetration into the country, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the first suspected case of the Omicron coronavirus variant was detected in South Korea, but health authorities said they required further tests.

"Starting from today's meeting, and to discuss in advance ways of responding to the spread (of Omicron strain) and preventing its penetration into the country, the government will establish a target group and will monitor the situation and react in advance," KDCA said.

The task group will include representatives of the KDCA, the Health Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Strategy and Finance and the Office for Government Policy Coordination. They will also discuss tighter supervision of patients and measures to tackle the spread of Omicron.

South Korea shut down its borders on November 28 for foreigners arriving from southern African countries where the Omicron strain has been confirmed. Residents of South Korea arriving from banned countries will have to go into quarantine even if they are vaccinated.

