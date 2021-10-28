South Korean Defense Minister Receives US Navy Secretary in Seoul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook has met Seoul with US Secretary of the Navy, Carlos del Toro, to discuss the situation on the Korean peninsula and the US-South Korean cooperation, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

Del Toro expressed hope that both states will fruitfully cooperate to ensure stability and security in Northeast Asia, and particularly, the Indo-Pacific region.

The South Korean defense minister expressed gratitude for Washington's aid in evacuating 400 Afghans and their family members from their homeland to South Korea, according to the outlet. He also congratulated Del Toro on his appointment to the office in early August.

Del Toro's visit to Seoul will be his first foreign trip as the US secretary of the navy.

The meeting of the officials came amid concerns over a recent series of North Korea's missile launches.