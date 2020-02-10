South Korean Film Wins Best International Feature Oscar

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Parasite, a film by South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, has won the best international feature Oscar.

Other nominees included Pain and Glory, from Spain, Corpus Christi, from Poland, Les Miserables, from France, and Honeyland, from North Macedonia.

The 92nd academy Awards ceremony is currently being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.