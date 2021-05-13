UrduPoint.com
South Korean Fishermen Sue Japan Over Fukushima Water - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Two fisheries associations from South Korea's island province of Jeju went to court on Thursday to demand compensation from the Japanese government in connection with the planned release of contaminated water from the disabled Fukushima nuclear power plant, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The plaintiffs demand compensation of some 10 million won ($8,800) per day from the Japanese government and the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), the operator of the crippled NPP.

"Insisting on discharging the water into the sea, when there are other safe ways to handle it, is an illegal act against the fishermen and people not only of Japan but also of neighboring countries," a representative of the plaintiffs said, as quoted by the agency.

The fishermen call on Japan to cease all preparations to discharge the water. In addition, they urge fishermen from neighboring countries to join their cause.

In mid-April, the Japanese government announced plans to start releasing the water treated from radioactive elements from the Fukushima plant into the Pacific Ocean in 2023. The step has provoked concerns from South Korea, China, and Russia.

Tokyo maintains that the treated water from Fukushima meets international safety standards and the plan adheres to standard practices of nuclear power plants operations around the world.

