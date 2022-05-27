UrduPoint.com

South Korean Volunteer Fighter Returns Home From Ukraine For Treatment - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 09:50 AM

South Korean Volunteer Fighter Returns Home From Ukraine for Treatment - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) South Korean Navy SEAL and YouTuber, Rhee Keun, returned on Friday to South Korea for treatment after spending three months in Ukraine and suffering a knee injury, South Korean media reported.

"I returned for rehabilitation and treatment," Rhee told reporters shortly after arrival, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap, adding that he is "anxious to go back" to Ukraine.

South Korean police intend to open an investigation against Rhee because he violated the country's travel ban to Ukraine, the news agency reported.

Upon arrival, police checked the extent of his injuries and imposed an overseas travel ban on him, a report said.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them against intensifying attacks from Ukrainian troops.

After the start of the operation, South Korea banned its nationals from traveling to Ukraine. Those who enter the country without a permit can face up to a year in prison or a maximum fine of 10 million won ($7,961), the report noted.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Russia Fine Luhansk Donetsk South Korea North Korea February Media From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2022

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th May 2022

30 minutes ago
 Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countr ..

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countries on Ukraine - Lavrov

8 hours ago
 CPO reviews crime situation

CPO reviews crime situation

8 hours ago
 PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at an ..

PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at any cost: Ahsan Iqbal

8 hours ago
 WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Anothe ..

WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Another 100 in More Than 20 Countrie ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.