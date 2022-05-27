South Korean Volunteer Fighter Returns Home From Ukraine for Treatment - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) South Korean Navy SEAL and YouTuber, Rhee Keun, returned on Friday to South Korea for treatment after spending three months in Ukraine and suffering a knee injury, South Korean media reported.

"I returned for rehabilitation and treatment," Rhee told reporters shortly after arrival, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap, adding that he is "anxious to go back" to Ukraine.

South Korean police intend to open an investigation against Rhee because he violated the country's travel ban to Ukraine, the news agency reported.

Upon arrival, police checked the extent of his injuries and imposed an overseas travel ban on him, a report said.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them against intensifying attacks from Ukrainian troops.

After the start of the operation, South Korea banned its nationals from traveling to Ukraine. Those who enter the country without a permit can face up to a year in prison or a maximum fine of 10 million won ($7,961), the report noted.