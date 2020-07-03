UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea's Moon Names Lawmaker From Ruling Party New Unification Minister - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 01:58 PM

South Korea's Moon Names Lawmaker From Ruling Party New Unification Minister - Reports

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has appointed four-term lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party (DP) Lee In-young as the new unification minister, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in has appointed four-term lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party (DP) Lee In-young as the new unification minister, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

According to the news agency, the nomination of Lee In-young, is considered as part of Moon's intention to reach a breakthrough in the long-stalled inter-Korean dialogue amid Pyongyang's anger over the campaign by North Korean defectors who send propaganda leaflets across the border.

Lee became a member of the Millennium Democratic Party, the predecessor of the DP, in 1999, and was elected to the country's parliament in 2004, 2012, 2016 and 2020. The lawmaker has since served as a member of the National Assembly's foreign affairs and unification committee and as chairman of the special committee for inter-Korean economic cooperation in 2018.

Lee also served as floor leader of the DP from 2019 to 2020.

Tensions on the peninsula escalated after North Korea cut off communications with its southern neighbor and earlier in June blew up the joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong. According to Pyongyang, the move was in line with "the mindset of the enraged people" over propaganda leaflets that drifted in from the South. Seoul reportedly urged the Keunsaem activists, a group of North Korean defectors, to suspend leafleting, as it could further anger Pyongyang and undermine the safety of people living near the border.

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament Kaesong Pyongyang Seoul North Korea June Border 2016 2018 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Belarus on I ..

48 minutes ago

NUST partnered with Huawei to launch First SDN Pro ..

1 hour ago

Bahrain supports Saudi security and stability

1 hour ago

Kite flying banned in Islamabad for two months

58 minutes ago

Name of New French Prime Minister to Be Announced ..

58 minutes ago

Russian Investigative Committee Probing WWII Murde ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.