South Ossetia to Legally Prepare for Joining Russia - President

The head of the breakaway republic of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, said on Wednesday that the country's strategic goal is to join Russia and the necessary legal steps will be made in the near future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The head of the breakaway republic of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, said on Wednesday that the country's strategic goal is to join Russia and the necessary legal steps will be made in the near future.

"I think that joining Russia is our strategic goal. Our path. The people's wish. And we will move along this path. We will take corresponding legal steps soon. The Republic of South Ossetia will become part of its historical homeland, Russia," Bibilov said.

According to the South Ossetian leader, the world is currently at a tipping point, with "the Russian world defending today the interests of those who are committed to it.

"

On the night of August 8, 2008, Georgia fired rockets at South Ossetia with the Georgian armed forces attacking the breakaway republic and destroying a part of its capital, Tskhinval. To defend South Ossetians, many of whom held Russian passports, Moscow deployed its forces and routed Georgian troops within five days.

On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. The Russian leadership has on multiple occasions stressed that the decision reflects reality and will not be reversed. Meanwhile, Tbilisi refuses to recognize the independence of its two former republics.