UrduPoint.com

South Ossetia To Legally Prepare For Joining Russia - President

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 10:26 PM

South Ossetia to Legally Prepare for Joining Russia - President

The head of the breakaway republic of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, said on Wednesday that the country's strategic goal is to join Russia and the necessary legal steps will be made in the near future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The head of the breakaway republic of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, said on Wednesday that the country's strategic goal is to join Russia and the necessary legal steps will be made in the near future.

"I think that joining Russia is our strategic goal. Our path. The people's wish. And we will move along this path. We will take corresponding legal steps soon. The Republic of South Ossetia will become part of its historical homeland, Russia," Bibilov said.

According to the South Ossetian leader, the world is currently at a tipping point, with "the Russian world defending today the interests of those who are committed to it.

"

On the night of August 8, 2008, Georgia fired rockets at South Ossetia with the Georgian armed forces attacking the breakaway republic and destroying a part of its capital, Tskhinval. To defend South Ossetians, many of whom held Russian passports, Moscow deployed its forces and routed Georgian troops within five days.

On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. The Russian leadership has on multiple occasions stressed that the decision reflects reality and will not be reversed. Meanwhile, Tbilisi refuses to recognize the independence of its two former republics.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Tbilisi Independence Georgia August

Recent Stories

Iraq MPs fail for third time to elect new presiden ..

Iraq MPs fail for third time to elect new president

15 seconds ago
 US Actor Bruce Willis to Retire After Being Diagno ..

US Actor Bruce Willis to Retire After Being Diagnosed With Aphasia Brain Disorde ..

17 seconds ago
 US Military's Europe Chief Says Not to Send Fighte ..

US Military's Europe Chief Says Not to Send Fighter Jets to Ukraine, Other Natio ..

20 seconds ago
 Over 8m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

22 seconds ago
 EU Plans to Introduce Digital Passports for Produc ..

EU Plans to Introduce Digital Passports for Products to Help Environment

6 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Confirms Slovakia Cuts 35 Employee ..

Russian Embassy Confirms Slovakia Cuts 35 Employees, Gives 1 Month to Leave

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.