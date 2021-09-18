UrduPoint.com

Southern EU Nations Pledge Action On Accelerating Impacts From Climate Change

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 01:30 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The European Union's southern Mediterranean nations acknowledged on Friday that they were highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and vowed to act proactively.

The leaders of the EU Med9 group ” Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain ” met in Athens for annual talks on common challenges.

They adopted a joint declaration that addresses the rising risks of floods, fires and other natural disasters that stem from a changing climate.

"The region is now suffering unprecedented ecological damage and response capabilities are being stretched to the limit," it read.

The leaders agreed to intensify cooperation and implement adaptation policies and prevention measures to minimize these risks at all levels. They recognized the need for more coordination on vulnerabilities that result from limited connectivity between the Mediterranean and mainland Europe.

