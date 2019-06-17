UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Southwestern China Rattled By Series Of Quakes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:52 PM

Southwestern China rattled by series of quakes

A string of five earthquakes -- including one with a magnitude of 6.0 -- shook China's southwestern Sichuan province on Monday, injuring at least four people and toppling a hotel

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :A string of five earthquakes -- including one with a magnitude of 6.0 -- shook China's southwestern Sichuan province on Monday, injuring at least four people and toppling a hotel.

Rescuers were rushing to affected areas in heavy rain near the epicenter of the largest quake, which was located outside the city of Yibin, state news agency Xinhua reported.

That quake occurred at about 10:55 pm (1455 GMT) at a depth of 16 kilometres (10 miles), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The subsequent smaller tremors, the largest of which had a magnitude of 5.1, took place in the following 40 minutes.

At least four people were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment, Xinhua quoted an emergency worker as saying.

A hotel close to the epicenter collapsed, but it was not immediately clear if there were any casualties from that incident, the agency said. Cracks appeared in a major highway in the area.

Videos circulating on social media showed chandeliers and other light fixtures swaying from the shaking.

AFP was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Earthquakes regularly strike Sichuan, where a powerful 7.9-magnitude quake left 87,000 people dead or missing in 2008.

In February, three earthquakes hit Rongxian county in the province, killing two people and injuring 12 others -- casualties that residents blamed on fracking.

Local authorities later halted shale gas mining after thousands of residents protested.

Related Topics

Dead Earthquake China Social Media Hotel Yibin February Gas From

Recent Stories

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

3 minutes ago

Shakib stars as Bangladesh stun West Indies with s ..

3 minutes ago

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi Dies Aged ..

3 minutes ago

Tennis: ATP Halle results - collated

3 minutes ago

Bangladesh v West Indies World Cup scoreboard

7 minutes ago

Anderson survives Norrie scare at Queen's

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.