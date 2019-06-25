SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon Heavy Carrier Rocket From US Cape Canaveral

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The Falcon Heavy carrier rocket with 24 scientific satellites was successfully launched on Tuesday from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, with the launch broadcast by the rocket's manufacturer SpaceX.

The launch was delayed for three hours and took place at 06:30 GMT. Reasons for the delay have not been specified.

The rocket carries the heaviest ever payload for the Space Test Program-2: 24 scientific satellites, including those of the US Air Force, NASA, private companies as well as foreign clients and universities.

The carrier will place satellites to three different orbits, with the whole mission going to take some six hours.

The mission was rescheduled several times. Initially, it had to take place in October 2016 and after that in 2017.