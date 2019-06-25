UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon Heavy Carrier Rocket From US Cape Canaveral

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 02:10 PM

SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon Heavy Carrier Rocket From US Cape Canaveral

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The Falcon Heavy carrier rocket with 24 scientific satellites was successfully launched on Tuesday from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, with the launch broadcast by the rocket's manufacturer SpaceX.

The launch was delayed for three hours and took place at 06:30 GMT. Reasons for the delay have not been specified.

The rocket carries the heaviest ever payload for the Space Test Program-2: 24 scientific satellites, including those of the US Air Force, NASA, private companies as well as foreign clients and universities.

The carrier will place satellites to three different orbits, with the whole mission going to take some six hours.

The mission was rescheduled several times. Initially, it had to take place in October 2016 and after that in 2017.

Related Topics

Florida SpaceX October 2017 2016 From Satellites

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

1 hour ago

More than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that indiv ..

2 hours ago

Quality Education For Orphans With Tecno Blue Chal ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Attack bares Houthis’ terrorist tende ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.