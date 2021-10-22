Spain Arrests Polish Criminals Accused of $256Mln Fraud - Police

Spanish law enforcement officers have arrested two international fugitives accused by the Polish authorities of fraud valued at 220 million euros ($256 million), Spanish National Police reported on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Spanish law enforcement officers have arrested two international fugitives accused by the Polish authorities of fraud valued at 220 million Euros ($256 million), Spanish National Police reported on Friday.

"Agents of the National Police have arrested in Ayamonte, Huelva province, within the framework of the ENFAST network (European Network of Fugitive Search Teams), two fugitives, mother and son, wanted by the Polish authorities for alleged crimes of fraud and money laundering," a statement said.

The identities of the fugitives were not disclosed by Spanish police, but the suspects were reportedly among the most wanted criminals in Poland.

"They allegedly stole almost 218 million euros from well-known Polish people and media, as well as other citizens, using the popularity and professional prestige of the arrested woman," the police reported.

A few years ago, both fugitives reportedly fled to Sweden where they created their own art gallery. In 2007, the woman became "one of the people with the highest income in the Scandinavian country." The growth and expansion of her activities allowed the scammers to open art galleries in Spain, the US and other countries. The network turned out to be a financial pyramid for money laundering.

According to Spanish police, the suspects urged their victims to invest in pieces of art, promising that after resale they would make a profit. In fact, such sales never took place.