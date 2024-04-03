Spain coach expects Cup final between Athletic and Mallorca to be even

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Spain coach Luis de la Fuente expects Saturday's Copa del Rey final between Athletic Club Bilbao and Mallorca to be a close and hard-fought game featuring two different styles of football.

De la Fuente had two spells with Athletic Club and was part of the team that beat FC Barcelona 1-0 in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in 1984. That was the last time that the Basque side lifted the trophy, but there are high hopes that after losing six finals in the past 40 years, this year will see the end to that long wait.

The Spain coach included four Athletic Club players in his recent squad for games against Colombia and Brazil (Nico Williams, Oihan Sancet, Dani Vivian and Unai Simon), but warns that the game will be much tougher than some think.

"Mallorca have reached the final on their own merits, beating Real Sociedad in the semifinals.

"Athletic don't have anything won, they have to do things very well to be champions - the same as Mallorca. The final is very well-balanced," advised De la Fuente."