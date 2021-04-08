UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain To Only Use AstraZeneca Vaccine For People Over 60 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 07:40 AM

Spain to Only Use AstraZeneca Vaccine for People Over 60 - Health Ministry

MADRID/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The Spanish Ministry of Health has decided to use the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) only to inoculate citizens over 60, Health Minister Carolina Darias said.

Up until now, AstraZeneca in Spain has been received by patients under 65, A total of 2.1 million have already received the vaccine, of which only 97 have received two shots. What will happen to patients who received one dose has not yet been decided. The vaccine has so far been distributed among police officers, teachers, firefighters, emergency workers, and patients between the ages of 56 and 65.

"Based on information available today and in preventive measures, it is recommended to use the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 60 years old," the minister said at a press conference following a meeting of the inter-territorial council of the national health system, adding that there was no upper age limit.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) came up with a long-awaited evaluation of the AstraZeneca vaccine's safety on Wednesday, recommending that blood clots be listed as a "very rare" side effect. The EU regulator still insists that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. The EMA stressed that it was important to keep using all available vaccines.

Related Topics

Police Spain All Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Libya ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens 12th Abu Dhabi ..

7 hours ago

Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Al Hashemy discuss strengthen ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

8 hours ago

Babar hails Pakistan's series win in South Africa

6 hours ago

Pogacar edges Roglic again to win third stage of B ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.