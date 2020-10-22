Francisco Igea, the vice-president of the regional government of the Spanish Autonomous Community of Castile and Leon, on Thursday called on the central government to impose a curfew in the region due to COVID-19

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Francisco Igea, the vice-president of the regional government of the Spanish Autonomous Community of Castile and Leon, on Thursday called on the central government to impose a curfew in the region due to COVID-19.

During the press conference, Igea said that he had already sent a letter with the request to Madrid.

"It would be irresponsible not to take action ... The lives of tens of thousands of Spanish citizens are at stake, and the moment to make decisions has come, no matter how tough they may be," he said.

According to Igea, the restrictions are necessary in connection with a "dramatic situation" that could lead to a "collapse in the health sector."

Over the past two weeks, 12,500 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Castile and Leon.

Moreover, on Wednesday, Spain became the sixth country in the world to register a total of over 1 million coronavirus cases.

The situation prompted the authorities to boost restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus. A number of municipalities are isolated, including such large cities as Madrid, Zaragoza, Leon, Salamanca, Burgos. The authorities of the autonomous communities of Navarra and La Rioja closed the borders of the regions for two weeks. Bars and restaurants are closed in Catalonia.

On October 9, the Spanish government introduced a state of readiness in nine municipalities of the community of Madrid, including the capital. It ends on Saturday. The city authorities are trying to decide what restrictive measures will be applied after that. One of the options is imposing a curfew.