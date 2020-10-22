UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Castile And Leon Region Asks Central Authorities To Impose Curfew Due To COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:01 PM

Spain's Castile And Leon Region Asks Central Authorities to Impose Curfew Due to COVID-19

Francisco Igea, the vice-president of the regional government of the Spanish Autonomous Community of Castile and Leon, on Thursday called on the central government to impose a curfew in the region due to COVID-19

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Francisco Igea, the vice-president of the regional government of the Spanish Autonomous Community of Castile and Leon, on Thursday called on the central government to impose a curfew in the region due to COVID-19.

During the press conference, Igea said that he had already sent a letter with the request to Madrid.

"It would be irresponsible not to take action ... The lives of tens of thousands of Spanish citizens are at stake, and the moment to make decisions has come, no matter how tough they may be," he said.

According to Igea, the restrictions are necessary in connection with a "dramatic situation" that could lead to a "collapse in the health sector."

Over the past two weeks, 12,500 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Castile and Leon.

Moreover, on Wednesday, Spain became the sixth country in the world to register a total of over 1 million coronavirus cases.

The situation prompted the authorities to boost restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus. A number of municipalities are isolated, including such large cities as Madrid, Zaragoza, Leon, Salamanca, Burgos. The authorities of the autonomous communities of Navarra and La Rioja closed the borders of the regions for two weeks. Bars and restaurants are closed in Catalonia.

On October 9, the Spanish government introduced a state of readiness in nine municipalities of the community of Madrid, including the capital. It ends on Saturday. The city authorities are trying to decide what restrictive measures will be applied after that. One of the options is imposing a curfew.

Related Topics

World La Rioja Salamanca Leon Burgos Zaragoza Madrid Lead Spain May October Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin Slams Western Sanctions Imposed on Countries ..

2 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Says Package of Political, Military Me ..

2 minutes ago

Human rights violations in IIOJK condemned

2 minutes ago

Int'l Conference on Syrian Refugees Return to Be H ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Establishes New Atlantic Command in Norfolk t ..

5 minutes ago

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity a call for frater ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.