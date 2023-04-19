UrduPoint.com

Spain's Exiled Former King Makes Second Visit Home

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Spain's exiled former king makes second visit home

Spain's disgraced former king Juan Carlos returned home on Wednesday for the second time since he moved to Abu Dhabi in 2020 amid fraud investigations

Vigo, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Spain's disgraced former king Juan Carlos returned home on Wednesday for the second time since he moved to Abu Dhabi in 2020 amid fraud investigations.

The 85-year-old arrived in Vigo in northwestern Spain on a private jet from London, where he attended Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Champions League, according to an AFP photographer on the scene.

He will spend several days in the nearby resort of Sanxenxo, where he stayed in May 2022 during his first trip back to Spain since going into self-imposed exile in the UAE.

His yacht "El Bribon" -- Spanish for "The Rascal" -- will take part in a regatta over the weekend, as it did last year.

Neither the Royal Palace nor Spain's leftist government commented on the visit, with government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez saying she had "nothing to say about this topic".

"It is a personal decision" on the part of the former king, she added.

Last year's visit sparked much criticism, especially from parties on the left which demand he account for the scandals that prompted his 2014 abdication in favour of his son, Felipe.

"Explanations for what?" he retorted when a television journalist asked if he would explain his behaviour.

The former monarch is expected to be more discreet this time.

In an editorial, the pro-monarchy ABC newspaper said it "hopes this trip is carried out with intelligence, austerity and discretion because controversies regarding King Felipe VI's father are always used by the enemies of the Crown." Spanish prosecutors in March 2022 closed three probes into his finances due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations, but said several irregularities had been found.

Revelations about the murky origins of his fortune have done irreparable damage to a figure once revered for his role in Spain's transition to democracy following the death of long-time dictator General Francisco Franco in 1975.

- 'Completely inappropriate' - Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzon called the visit "completely inappropriate".

Juan Carlos "does a lot of damage to the image of Spain and the image of the monarchy," he added.

"This is a person who was targeted by a number of judicial investigations and even if they were ended thanks to the statute of limitations, they showed he is not innocent." Garzon is the coordinator of the tiny United Left party, a junior member of the minority coalition government led by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Juan Carlos is not expected to travel to Madrid to meet with his son, King Felipe VI as he did last year when he came to Sanxenxo.

The Royal Palace was reportedly not pleased with the high-profile nature of Juan Carlos' visit last year.

Since becoming king in June 2014, Felipe VI has tried to distance himself from his father and set out to restore the monarchy's prestige.

He ordered an audit of the royal household's accounts and issued a "code of conduct" for its members.

The following year he stripped his older sister, Princess Cristina, of her title of duchess as she prepared to stand trial on tax fraud charges.

While she was ultimately cleared by the courts, her husband Inaki Urdangarin was convicted of fraud and embezzlement.

Then in 2020, Felipe renounced any future personal inheritance he might receive from his father, and stripped him of his annual allowance of 200,000 Euros ($219,000) after fresh details of his allegedly shady dealings emerged.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Minority Democracy UAE Abu Dhabi Visit London Garzon Vigo Madrid Spain March May June 2020 Dictator TV From Government Real Madrid Chelsea

Recent Stories

US Crude Stocks Down Most in 3 Weeks on Uptick in ..

US Crude Stocks Down Most in 3 Weeks on Uptick in Commercial Vehicle Fuel Demand

1 minute ago
 'Unbridled grief': Ukrainian woman buries toddler ..

'Unbridled grief': Ukrainian woman buries toddler son, husband after strike

1 minute ago
 Paris Says Reduction of US, Russian Nukes Key Cond ..

Paris Says Reduction of US, Russian Nukes Key Condition for Joining Strategic Ar ..

1 minute ago
 Czech Republic, Allies Ready to Support Ukraine's ..

Czech Republic, Allies Ready to Support Ukraine's Path to NATO - President

12 minutes ago
 Crackdown against public transport vehicles chargi ..

Crackdown against public transport vehicles charging extra fares

12 minutes ago
 GCUH approves establishment of Urdu, Sindhi depart ..

GCUH approves establishment of Urdu, Sindhi departments

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.