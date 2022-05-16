UrduPoint.com

Spanish Foreign Minister Anticipates 'Historic' NATO June Summit In Madrid

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The upcoming NATO summit in Madrid will be of historical importance, as it will set the alliance's strategy for the next decade, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Monday.

"The (NATO) summit will be historic because it will adopt a strategic concept that will determine the course of the organization in the next decade," Albares told journalists before the EU Foreign Ministers Council in Brussels.

The Madrid summit will also discuss the accession of Finland and Sweden, which Albares said will be NATO's response to the "challenge posed by Russia on the eastern flank."

Finland and Sweden have been considering joining NATO since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Both countries announced their official decisions to abandon neutrality on Sunday. The decision will be discussed in the Finnish parliament on Monday, and voting is expected to be held on Tuesday.

