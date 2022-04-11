UrduPoint.com

Spanish Foreign Minister Welcomes Putin-Nehammer Talks Despite Having Low Expectations

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Spanish Foreign Minister Welcomes Putin-Nehammer Talks Despite Having Low Expectations

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares welcomed the attempts to establish a dialogue with Moscow during the meeting between Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares welcomed the attempts to establish a dialogue with Moscow during the meeting between Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday.

Nehammer arrived in Moscow on Sunday for talks with Putin on the situation in Ukraine. On Saturday, he visited Ukraine, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal, and Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Of course, despite my skepticism (to the prospects of the meeting), any attempts to build bridges and establish dialogue is good," Albares told reporters before the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

The top Spanish diplomat expressed hesitancy over the result of the Putin-Nehammer talks.

"I don't expect anything significant from this trip," Albares added.

Putin and Nehammer had a one-on-one conversation as part of the chancellor's visit to Moscow. Journalists were not allowed to the meeting, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters earlier in the day.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Luxembourg Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Netherlands Working With Germany to Supply Ukraine ..

Netherlands Working With Germany to Supply Ukraine With Money, Weapons - Rutte

5 minutes ago
 Japan Cancels Delivery of 40Mln AstraZeneca Vaccin ..

Japan Cancels Delivery of 40Mln AstraZeneca Vaccines - Health Ministry

5 minutes ago
 DPR Forces Capture Mariupol Port - DPR Head

DPR Forces Capture Mariupol Port - DPR Head

5 minutes ago
 Putin-Nehammer Talks Conclude After 90 Minutes - R ..

Putin-Nehammer Talks Conclude After 90 Minutes - Reports

5 minutes ago
 US Imposes Balkans-Related Sanctions on 7 Individu ..

US Imposes Balkans-Related Sanctions on 7 Individuals, 1 Entity - Treasury

8 minutes ago
 Municipal Workers to Go on Strike in 2 More Finnis ..

Municipal Workers to Go on Strike in 2 More Finnish Cities - Trade Union

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.