UrduPoint.com

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Announces Changes In His Cabinet Ahead Of Local Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Announces Changes in His Cabinet Ahead of Local Elections

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday that he had replaced the health and industry ministers in his cabinet ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, which will be held on May 28

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday that he had replaced the health and industry ministers in his cabinet ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, which will be held on May 28.

"First, the new Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism will be Hector Gomez Hernandez, and second, the new Health Minister will be Jose Manuel Minones Conde.

The new ministers are very familiar with the areas in which they will now carry out their duties," Sanchez said in a special address.

The ministers had to leave the government because they are candidates at the municipal elections. Former Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Reyes Maroto from the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) will run for mayor of Madrid, and former Health Minister Carolina Darias, also representing the PSOE, for mayor of the city of Las Palmas, the capital of Gran Canaria.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Reyes Las Palmas Madrid May From Government Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issu ..

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

9 minutes ago
 2 killed, one injured in road accident in Faisalab ..

2 killed, one injured in road accident in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court serves notices in plea against K ..

The Supreme Court serves notices in plea against KPK, Punjab elections delay

10 minutes ago
 City Police Officer (CPO visits flour distribution ..

City Police Officer (CPO visits flour distribution points

10 minutes ago
 Moldova to Conduct Joint Military Training With Ro ..

Moldova to Conduct Joint Military Training With Romania, US, UK - Defense Minist ..

10 minutes ago
 Biden Opposes House Republican Energy Bill, Would ..

Biden Opposes House Republican Energy Bill, Would Veto Its Current Form - White ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.