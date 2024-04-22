Open Menu

Special Forces For Roads Security In Qassim Arrest An Individual Attempting To Sell Hashish And Narcotic Tablets

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Special Forces for roads security in Qassim arrest an individual attempting to sell hashish and narcotic tablets

Buraidah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Special Forces for Roads Security in Qassim arrested a citizen attempting to sell 4 kilograms of hashish and narcotic tablets hidden in his vehicle.

Legal procedures were completed and he was referred to the concerned authorities.

Security agencies call on the public to report information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.

The public may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or through email: [email protected]. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.

