Speedy And Secure, Haramain High Speed Railway Enhances Hajj Experience

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 06:56 PM

The Haramain High Speed Railway offered pilgrims and travelers a safe and efficient way to navigate between holy sites

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Haramain High Speed Railway offered pilgrims and travelers a safe and efficient way to navigate between holy sites.

SPA reporters recently witnessed the smooth operations at the Madinah station, the punctual arrivals and departures of trains carrying hundreds of pilgrims, Umrah performers, citizens, and residents.

The train travels with regularity and is easy to use. At the station, SPA witnessed a streamlined process: travelers verify their reservations, head to the departure hall, and board the train. The 13 rail cars offer ample seating. One car is dedicated to food and beverages.

Pilgrims interviewed by SPA praised the train service.

Yahya Al-Sharqawi, from Egypt, expressed satisfaction with the ease and safety of the journey, highlighting the convenience of traveling directly from Jeddah Airport to Madinah. He commended the Kingdom's commitment to facilitating pilgrims’ movement.

Anwar Badr, another Egyptian visitor, was extremely pleased with the many transportation options available, and the ease with which the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque can be reached, and expressed gratitude for the exceptional services provided to pilgrims.

Ali Rajabi from Iran echoed these sentiments, praising the comfort and convenience offered by the Haramain High Speed Railway. He said the project greatly serves pilgrims from all corners of the globe.

The Madinah station caters to travelers' needs with a variety of amenities. Parking is available below the station, and self-service kiosks handle reservations and ticketing. Information and assistance offices help navigate the facilities. Multiple arrival and departure halls ensure smooth passenger flow, with seasonal halls specifically dedicated to serving pilgrims during peak periods.

For added convenience, the station boasts retail outlets selling food and beverages, as well as companies offering housing and car rental services. A permanent health center provides on-site medical care.

The Haramain High Speed Railway plays a crucial role in the Hajj season's transportation system. Its operational plan incorporates over 3,800 trips, offering more than 1.6 million seats to serve pilgrims and visitors in Madinah. This efficient and modern railway system is testament to Saudi Arabia's dedication to ensuring a smooth and fulfilling Hajj experience for all.

