UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Illustrated To Be Headed By Former Yahoo CEO

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:35 PM

Sports Illustrated to be headed by former Yahoo CEO

Sports Illustrated's media operations were sold for the second time in less than a month in a deal announced Monday that puts former Yahoo top executive Ross Levinsohn at the helm of the iconic sports magazine

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Sports Illustrated's media operations were sold for the second time in less than a month in a deal announced Monday that puts former Yahoo top executive Ross Levinsohn at the helm of the iconic sports magazine.

The Maven, a small publicly traded firm focused on digital publishing, said it acquired rights to operate Sports Illustrated from Authentic Brands, which last month paid $110 million to buy the magazine from Meredith Corp.

In the announcement, Maven said Levinsohn, who served as interim CEO at Yahoo in 2012 and later headed the interactive arm of Tribune Publishing, would become the CEO of the licensed business.

Maven will pay guaranteed minimum royalties to Authentic Brands, which will maintain the rights for certain branded Sports Illustrated products and services.

The news underscored the upheaval in the publishing world.

Sports Illustrated, a 65-year-old magazine that was part of the Time Inc. group that later became Time Warner, was sold in 2017 to Meredith Corp. along with dozens of other titles including Time, which Meredith sold last year to tech entrepreneur Marc Benioff.

Maven announced separately it would acquire the online financial news site TheStreet for $16.5 million.

According to a statement, Maven is building a coalition of independent media partners on its digital distribution and monetization platform which reaches more than 100 million consumers.

Related Topics

World Sports Business Buy SITE 2017 Media From Top Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

Egypt ex-president Mohamed Morsi dies: official so ..

3 minutes ago

Best yet to come says India's Rahul after key Worl ..

3 minutes ago

Inquiry to check debt pile-up imperative to stream ..

3 minutes ago

Looters raising slogans of democracy for pressuriz ..

3 minutes ago

Pompeo to Visit CENTCOM on Tuesday - State Dept. S ..

7 minutes ago

Shakib ton anchors Bangladesh's World Cup run chas ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.