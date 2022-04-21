Sports Stars Hamilton, Williams Join Consortium to Buy Chelsea Football Club - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) F1 star Lewis Hamilton and famous tennis player Serena Williams have joined a consortium of UK businessman Martin Broughton to buy English Premier League's football club Chelsea, Sky news reported on Thursday, citing sources.

In March, the United Kingdom, in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, imposed sanctions on Russian businessmen, including Roman Abramovich, who owned Chelsea since 2003. Thus, Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale but he would not benefit from it.

Hamilton and Williams have promised to invest 10 million Pounds each ($13 million) in a purchase of Chelsea, the broadcaster reported, adding that although their participation was unexpected, they have been in talks with Broughton's consortium for several weeks.

The decision to add sports stars to the consortium was made because of their experience at building global sports brands, a source said.

At the moment, three consortia take part in a race to buy the club. Among the Broughton-led group's bid, investment company Raine Group, which oversees the purchase of the club, has received two other offers, including US billionaire Steve Pagliuca's bid and US businessman Todd Boehly's bid.

Raine Group is expected to select a preferred bidder by the end of the month, the broadcaster added.