Spring Floods Kill 11 In Iran - Emergency Services

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:26 PM

Spring Floods Kill 11 in Iran - Emergency Services

At least 11 people were killed and two more went missing after spring floods hit several provinces across Iran, Mojtaba Khaledi, the spokesman for the state emergency services, said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) At least 11 people were killed and two more went missing after spring floods hit several provinces across Iran, Mojtaba Khaledi, the spokesman for the state emergency services, said on Monday.

"Heavy rains led to mudflows in the provinces of Hormozgan, Bushehr, Sistan and Baluchistan, Fars, Qom, Gilian, South Khorasan, Mazandaran, Semnan and Kerman, 17 people were injured as of now, two went missing, 11 people were killed," Khaledi said.

Iran is often hit with floods during springtime. Last year, more than 70 people were killed in the country during floods in March and April.

