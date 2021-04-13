SPUTNIK OP STORIES OF THE DAY

WASHINTGTON, April 13 (Sputnik)

* Tehran is suspending dialogue and cooperation with Brussels on terrorism, drugs, refugees and human rights due to EU sanctions against Iranian persons for human rights violations, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

SHOOTINGS IN TENNESSEE, MINNESOTA

* A shooting at a high school in the state of Tennessee has claimed multiple victims including an officer, the Knoxville Police Department said on Monday.

* The Brooklyn Center Police Department (BCPD) in the state of Minnesota has released the body camera footage of an officer allegedly shooting and killing 20-year old Black man, Daunte Wright, during a recent traffic stop, Police Chief Tim Gannon said.

* The BCPD officer accidentally who shot dead Wright drew and discharged her handgun instead of a taser, Gannon said.

* Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey declared a state of emergency and a curfew from at 7 p.m. (00:00 GMT) on Monday until 6 a.m. after the fatal incident that led to violence the previous night.

* The US government has selected three major military contractors to develop phase 1 of its Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) program, the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) said in a news release on Monday.

NATANZ NUCLEAR FACILITY INCIDENT

* A recent incident at the Natanz nuclear facility was caused by an explosion, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Monday.

* Iran reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its citizens after the incident at the Natanz nuclear facility, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

* The United States is not involved in any way in the incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

* Russia hopes that a recent incident at the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran will not undermine negotiations on restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

* Russia does not understand what aims the United States pursues in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

* Russia is warning Turkey and other nations against supporting Ukraine's belligerent sentiment, Lavrov said.

* The top diplomats of the G7 countries and the European Union issued a communique expressing their concern about the movement of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine and are calling on Moscow to de-escalate and adhere to the OSCE principles.

60TH ANNIVERSARY OF GAGARIN'S SPACE FLIGHT

* Russia calls for talks to create a legally binding international instrument that would ban deployment of any types of weapons in space, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic space flight.

* Russia is ready to cooperate with partners in the space industry, President Vladimir Putin said.

* The achievement of Gagarin helped the mankind to believe in possibility and that there are solutions to the most difficult issues on both the Earth and in Space, veteran NASA Astronaut Nicole Stott told Sputnik.

* NASA has signed a deal to explore the feasibility of flying a US reality show contestant to the International Space Station (ISS), Space Hero Partnerships said in a press release.