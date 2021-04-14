UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sputnik V Talks Unaffected By Delivery Of 1Mln Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine To Austria - Kurz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 07:16 PM

Sputnik V Talks Unaffected by Delivery of 1Mln Doses of Pfizer Vaccine to Austria - Kurz

Delivery of another 1 million doses of BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine to Austria does not affect negotiations between Vienna and Moscow on Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Delivery of another 1 million doses of BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine to Austria does not affect negotiations between Vienna and Moscow on Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday.

Kurz said that Vienna would receive 1 million doses of the Biontech/Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to vaccinate an additional 500,000 people in the second quarter of this year.

"This does not affect this [negotiations on Sputnik V] in any way, because, in general, the more vaccines the better," Kurz said when asked if negotiations with Russia were ongoing or if they were no longer a priority for Austria due to the new vaccine deliveries from BioNTech/Pfizer.

Last Saturday, Kurz said that negotiations with Russia on the purchase of Sputnik V had concluded, and the deal was possible.

Sputnik V has already been authorized in 60 countries with a total population of about 3 billion people. Sputnik V ranks second globally in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators. The vaccine efficacy at 91.6 percent is confirmed by the publication of data in high-profile medical journal The Lancet.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vienna Austria From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Final preparations underway for Arabian Travel Mar ..

6 minutes ago

28 criminals held, contraband seized

5 minutes ago

470 new corona cases reported with no death in Sin ..

5 minutes ago

EU Import Responsible for 16% of Global Deforestat ..

5 minutes ago

EMA Expects to Issue New Recommendation on Johnson ..

5 minutes ago

Chairman PAL express condolences on demise of I.A ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.