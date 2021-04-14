Sputnik V Talks Unaffected by Delivery of 1Mln Doses of Pfizer Vaccine to Austria - Kurz

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Delivery of another 1 million doses of BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine to Austria does not affect negotiations between Vienna and Moscow on Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday.

Kurz said that Vienna would receive 1 million doses of the Biontech/Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to vaccinate an additional 500,000 people in the second quarter of this year.

"This does not affect this [negotiations on Sputnik V] in any way, because, in general, the more vaccines the better," Kurz said when asked if negotiations with Russia were ongoing or if they were no longer a priority for Austria due to the new vaccine deliveries from BioNTech/Pfizer.

Last Saturday, Kurz said that negotiations with Russia on the purchase of Sputnik V had concluded, and the deal was possible.

Sputnik V has already been authorized in 60 countries with a total population of about 3 billion people. Sputnik V ranks second globally in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators. The vaccine efficacy at 91.6 percent is confirmed by the publication of data in high-profile medical journal The Lancet.