BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Police used water canons and tear gas against street protesters rioting near Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka's commercial capital, local media reported on Wednesday.

The protesters marched from their campground to the office of the Sri Lankan prime minister and attempted to breach the barricades and enter the government building, prompting the police to take action, the Adaderana news portal reported.

The activists were demanding the prime minister's resignation.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had arrived at the Velana International Airport located close to the Maldivian capital of Male after fleeing his county. Wickremesinghe imposed a curfew in the Western Province which incorporates Colombo and declared a state of emergency due to the absence of the president in the country.

On Saturday, the participants of the anti-mass protest in Colombo took control of the residences of the president and the prime minister, demanding their resignation. Rajapaksa announced that he would resign on July 13. The parliament will hold a presidential election on July 20 and appoint a caretaker government, which will remain in power until the next general election.

Sri Lanka is mired in a political deadlock caused by the country's worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The country has been hit with anti-governmental protests which culminated on Saturday, when activists in Colombo took control of the residences of the president and the prime minister, demanding their resignation. Rajapaksa announced that he would resign on July 13.