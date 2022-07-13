UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters Near Prime Minister's Office - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Sri Lankan Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters Near Prime Minister's Office - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Police used water canons and tear gas against street protesters rioting near Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka's commercial capital, local media reported on Wednesday.

The protesters marched from their campground to the office of the Sri Lankan prime minister and attempted to breach the barricades and enter the government building, prompting the police to take action, the Adaderana news portal reported.

The activists were demanding the prime minister's resignation.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had arrived at the Velana International Airport located close to the Maldivian capital of Male after fleeing his county. Wickremesinghe imposed a curfew in the Western Province which incorporates Colombo and declared a state of emergency due to the absence of the president in the country.

On Saturday, the participants of the anti-mass protest in Colombo took control of the residences of the president and the prime minister, demanding their resignation. Rajapaksa announced that he would resign on July 13. The parliament will hold a presidential election on July 20 and appoint a caretaker government, which will remain in power until the next general election.

Sri Lanka is mired in a political deadlock caused by the country's worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The country has been hit with anti-governmental protests which culminated on Saturday, when activists in Colombo took control of the residences of the president and the prime minister, demanding their resignation. Rajapaksa announced that he would resign on July 13.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Protest Police Water Sri Lanka Parliament Male Colombo Independence July Gas Media From Government Airport Election 2018

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

1 hour ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

1 hour ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.