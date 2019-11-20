UrduPoint.com
Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:59 PM

The new president of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was sworn in on Monday, has named his older brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, as the country's new prime minister, local newspaper The Island reported on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The new president of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was sworn in on Monday, has named his older brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, as the country's new prime minister, local newspaper The Island reported on Wednesday.

This appointment came a few hours after the previous head of government, Ranil Wickremesinghe, resigned along with the governors of all provinces.

The new prime minister is expected to be sworn in on Thursday.

Gotabaya and Mahinda Rajapaksas are members of one of the oldest and most powerful political clans of Sri Lanka. The latter served as president of the island nation from 2005 to 2015.

Sri Lanka held its presidential election on Saturday. Gotabaya Rajapaksa won with 52.25 percent of the vote. His key rival, ruling party candidate Sajith Premadasa, was supported by 42 percent of voters.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa previously served as the country's deputy defense minister. He rose to fame after participating in the defeat of Tamil separatists at the final stage of the civil war, which lasted from 1983 to 2009. Rajapaksa's election promises focused on economic reform and improvements to the country's security system.

