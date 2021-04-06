UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stade De France Turned Into Giant 'vaccinodrome' For Covid Jabs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:46 PM

Stade de France turned into giant 'vaccinodrome' for Covid jabs

France on Tuesday converted its biggest stadium, the Stade de France, into a giant vaccination centre as the government scrambles to keep its promise of a giant leap forward in administering Covid-19 jabs

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :France on Tuesday converted its biggest stadium, the Stade de France, into a giant vaccination centre as the government scrambles to keep its promise of a giant leap forward in administering Covid-19 jabs.

Built for the 1998 football World Cup, the stadium on the northern outskirts of Paris has a seating capacity of over 80,000 and is usually reserved for topline sports events such as international football and rugby matches or major pop concerts.

But from early Tuesday people were queueing to get an injection in the latest, and biggest, of France's stadiums to be converted for coronavirus inoculations, which have been dubbed "vaccinodromes".

In March, the southern city of Marseille opened its velodrome for vaccinations. Lyon followed suit last week, making available its Groupama Stadium, which reported 10,000 vaccinations over the Easter weekend alone.

The Stade de France, in stark contrast to the showy events that usually take place there, is located in mainland France's poorest area.

The department of Seine-Saint-Denis has been exceptionally hard hit by Covid, recording 800 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants -- more than three times the emergency threshold.

- 'It's strange' - In the short term, health authorities are aiming for 10,000 jabs per week in the stadium, half of which will be earmarked for the 1.6 million residents of the Seine-Saint-Denis department.

"It's strange to have to come to the Stade de France," said Cherkaoui Maati, one of first to receive a jab here.

"It would have been simpler to give the doses to doctors and I could have been vaccinated a long time ago," the 74-year-old diabetic, who said he had been waiting for his jab for months, told AFP.

Isabelle Duval, a 57-year old secretary, said she was "relieved" to have clinched an appointment.

"Everybody needs to get vaccinated, young people too, but you get the impression it's not moving forward," she said.

France is experiencing a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with intensive care admissions rising past the worst levels seen in the second wave in November 2020.

In response, the government has extended regional measures, including a nightly curfew and travel restrictions, to the entire country, and shut schools.

President Emmanuel Macron has promised a sharp acceleration of the vaccination drive, aiming for a total of 20 million inoculations by mid-May for the nation of 67 million, and 30 million by mid-June.

After much criticism for France's slow vaccine rollout, there were signs over the three-day Easter weekend that things were picking up.

- 'We're getting closer' - More than a million new vaccinations were reported over the weekend, taking the total to have received at least one dose of the two-course treatment to 9.3 million.

The government hopes to take delivery of 12 million new vaccine doses in April.

The over 5,400 Covid patients in intensive care is still well short of the 7,000 recorded in April 2020 just after the start of the pandemic, but Health Minister Olivier Veran said Monday that "it's possible that we're getting closer" to the first-wave peak.

After cancelling or delaying non-Covid surgery appointments, France now has a total capacity of 8,000 intensive care beds available for coronavirus cases, he said.

The health ministry said it expected infection numbers to peak over the coming week, but that another increase was likely when Primary school pupils returned after a spring break at the end of the month.

Related Topics

Football World Sports France Young Marseille Lyon Paris March April November 2020 From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADCG for complete shifting of brick kilns on zigza ..

2 minutes ago

Hunter Biden admits Ukraine firm saw his name as ' ..

2 minutes ago

CNN Crew Detained Outside Navalny's Jail Released ..

2 minutes ago

PARC to provide improved water management tech for ..

5 minutes ago

Development work at sector I-15 in full swing

5 minutes ago

Ozone pollution harms maize crops: Study

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.