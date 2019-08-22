UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Dept. Claims Russia May Have Conducted Nuclear Weapons-Related Tests - Report

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 11:15 PM

State Dept. Claims Russia May Have Conducted Nuclear Weapons-Related Tests - Report

The United States claims Russia conducted nuclear weapons-related tests from 1995-2018 that may have violated the 1976 Threshold Test Ban Treaty (TTBT), the Department of State said on Thursday in an arms control, nonproliferation, and disarmament compliance report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The United States claims Russia conducted nuclear weapons-related tests from 1995-2018 that may have violated the 1976 Threshold Test Ban Treaty (TTBT), the Department of State said on Thursday in an arms control, nonproliferation, and disarmament compliance report.

"Russia declared a moratorium on nuclear weapon testing in 1991...However, during the 1995-2018 timeframe, Russia probably conducted nuclear weapons-related tests at the Novaya Zemlya Nuclear Test Site," the report said. "Depending on the nature of these tests, they could raise concerns regarding Russia's compliance with its TTBT notification obligations."

The report said more information on this situation is classified.

The TTBT prohibits nuclear weapons tests of having a yield exceeding 150 kilotons, the State Department said on its website. It points out that both parties agreed that one or two slight, unintended breaches of the 150 kiloton threshold per year would not be considered a violation of the treaty. They also agreed that any cause of concern would be subject for consultations at the request of either party.

Under the treaty, the United States and Russia agreed to exchange data on a certain number of nuclear weapons tests for calibration purposes to monitor each other's yields of explosions at the specified test sites and the seismic signals emitted.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Nuclear United States May From Weapon

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

6 minutes ago

Two Israeli Arabs Charged With Supporting IS Terro ..

5 minutes ago

Chairman FBR directs field offices to ensure basic ..

5 minutes ago

European countries asked to put pressure on Modi: ..

5 minutes ago

Taliban Commit Another Attack in Afghanistan as El ..

5 minutes ago

Kohli falls cheaply as Windies put India on back f ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.