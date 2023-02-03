State Dept Says Ties With China Remain Most 'Consequential, Complex' Amid Balloon Incident

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The relationship between the United States and China remains one of the most consequential and complex for Washington to manage following the discovery of a Chinese balloon over the US, a senior State Department official said on Friday.

"We have long stated that our relationship with the PRC is perhaps our most consequential and complex relationship.

That obviously remains true today," the senior State Department official said. "I'm confident that our channels of communication will remain as important as ever, and those channels do remain open."

The senior State Department official also announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a trip to the PRC following the discovery of the Chinese balloon over the US, which the Pentagon alleges to have been a spy balloon engaged in surveillance, while Beijing claims it a civilian airship engaged in scientific research.