The West launched a disinformation campaign around the situation with Alexey Navalny, the rhetoric about Russia's involvement in this case is unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The West launched a disinformation campaign around the situation with Alexey Navalny, the rhetoric about Russia's involvement in this case is unacceptable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We consider this kind of rhetoric unacceptable, there is no evidence of any Russian involvement, as they say, there is no Russian trace in what happened," Zakharova said at a briefing, responding to the statements of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with a threat to impose sanctions on Russia over the alleged use of chemical weapons against Navalny.

"We have to state with regret that it is not the first time that US diplomacy has been building its own position based on outright speculation," she added.

"Once again, the United States and its European allies are deliberately going to aggravate relations with Russia for purely political reasons, preferring a course of aggravating systemic confrontation to constructive partnership," Zakharova said.