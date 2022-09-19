Statements About War Crimes in Izium Remind of Bucha Provocation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Ukraine is trying to resort to same scenario as in Bucha when spreading false information about war crimes in Izium, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"This is the same scenario as in Bucha.

Everything is developing according to one scenario. This is a lie. This is a lie, and of course, we will defend the truth in this whole story," Peskov told reporters when asked about Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy's statement about alleged war crimes committed by Russia in the Kharkiv region.