Open Menu

Stokes Says England 'progressed' Despite India Series Loss

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Stokes says England 'progressed' despite India series loss

Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) England captain Ben Stokes said Wednesday his team had "progressed" during their tough tour of India, with debutants Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir shining despite the tourists losing the five-match series.

The visitors won the opener but India bounced back to win the next three ahead of the final match in Dharamsala starting Thursday.

"At 3-1 you think it's not been a success but I look at it with completely different angles to that and I think we've definitely progressed as a team, even though we haven't got the results we wanted," Stokes told reporters.

"But you say India haven't had some of their best players, you look at the players we came out here with. We were written off completely before we had even played a game this series," he added.

"Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, people couldn't believe we'd picked them.

Look at what they've managed to achieve on this trip."

Hartley, a left-arm spinner who made his debut in the opening match of the series, leads the bowling with 20 wickets in four matches.

Bashir missed the opener due to a visa issue but came back to bag 12 wickets in the two matches he played.

England have made one change to their line-up for the final match with Mark Wood replacing fellow quick Ollie Robinson, who went wicketless in the team's previous loss.

"Before we even got here we were probably thinking it was going to be a three seamer one spinner attack," said Stokes.

"But then when we saw the wicket and then saw it again today, I think going with two seamers and two spinners is probably the right call."

Related Topics

India Attack Visa Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next ..

Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week

28 minutes ago
 PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional m ..

PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters

1 hour ago
 PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Ki ..

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at ..

Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against G ..

PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

3 hours ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

3 hours ago
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

4 hours ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

16 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

16 hours ago

More Stories From World