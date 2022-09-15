UrduPoint.com

Stoltenberg Views Chinese Military Activities In Arctic, Africa As Challenge To NATO

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 09:22 PM

China is a challenge to NATO's security with its heavy investment in its military and presence in the Arctic and Africa, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) China is a challenge to NATO's security with its heavy investment in its military and presence in the Arctic and Africa, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"China is a challenge to NATO's security with its heavy investment in its military as well with its presence in the Arctic and Africa," Stoltenberg said on the sidelines of a forum organized by US magazine Foreign Policy

The secretary general also noted that China was investing heavily in new modern military capabilities and would "most likely soon have thousand nuclear weapons," low range and advanced weapons.

In late August, Stoltenberg said that cooperation between Russia and China in the Arctic posed a strategic challenge to the values and interests of the alliance.

In June, NATO adopted a new strategic concept at the summit in Madrid. In terms of China, the document said that its "stated ambitions and coercive policies challenge NATO's interests, security and values." The concept also accuses Beijing of "subverting the rules-based international order," including in the space, cyber and maritime domains.

