Stoltenberg Welcomes Serbia-Kosovo Deal On Free Movement

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Stoltenberg Welcomes Serbia-Kosovo Deal on Free Movement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed on Sunday the deal between Belgrade and Pristina on free border crossing and expressed hope that the sides will be able to settle other unresolved issues through dialogue.

"I welcome the EU-facilitated deal on free movement between #Kosovo and #Serbia. I encourage both (Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic) & (Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti) to resolve outstanding issues through political dialogue. (NATO Kosovo Force) remains vigilant," Stoltenberg tweeted.

On Saturday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Belgrade was ready to partially accept the requirements of the Kosovo-Albanian authorities in Pristina for entry documents into the region under certain conditions and EU guarantees.

Later in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced that the countries had reached a deal on the issue of entry and exit to Kosovo and Metohija by Serbs and Albanians.

Meanwhile, the issue of reregistration of cars with Serbian license plates remains open, according to Vucic. The deadline set by Pristina for Serbs to change their license plates is October 31.

