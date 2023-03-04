MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) A massive 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of New Zealand's outlying Kermadec Islands on Saturday, seismological agencies reported.

The tremor hit the area at 06:41 GMT, according to data provided by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center and the US Geological Survey.

It was detected at the depth of 150-205 kilometers (93-127 miles), 928 kilometers northeast of the town of Kerikeri.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the data available showed there was no tsunami threat from that earthquake.

The Kermadec Islands are uninhabited.