Sudan Says To Move Forward With Israel 'normalisation'

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 06:26 PM

Sudan says to move forward with Israel 'normalisation'

Sudan said Thursday it agreed to "move forward" towards normalising relations with Israel during talks with Eli Cohen, the first Israeli foreign minister to have made an official visit to Khartoum

Sudan in January 2021 formally agreed to normalise relations with Israel in a quid pro quo for the United States removing it from its list of "state sponsors of terrorism", but ties were never formalised.

Cohen, then the intelligence minister, led that same month the first official delegation to Sudan.

In 2020 the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco all normalised relations with Israel as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords, vehemently criticised by the Palestinians.

"It has been agreed to move forward towards the normalisation of relations between the two countries," the Sudanese foreign ministry said following a meeting between Cohen and his Sudanese counterpart Ali al-Sadiq.

Cohen also met with Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The pair discussed "ways to establish fruitful relations" between the two countries and "prospects of cooperation" in areas including security and energy, according to a statement by Sudan's sovereign council.

Israel's foreign ministry said Cohen was on a "historic diplomatic trip" and would deliver a statement later on Thursday.

Thursday's talks touched briefly on "achieving stability and peace between Israel and the Palestinians", the Sudanese statement said, without elaborating.

Sudan, an Arab League member, had for decades maintained a rigid anti-Israel stance under longtime autocratic president Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in April 2019 following mass protests against his rule.

Khartoum was removed from the US blacklist in December 2020 after 27 years of crippling sanctions which strangled Sudan's economy under Bashir.

In January 2021, Sudan signed a declaration paving the way to normalising ties with Israel, and in April that year, it approved a bill abolishing a 1958 boycott of the country.

Relations were however stymied as political turmoil in Sudan deepened following an October 2021 military coup led by Burhan, derailing the post-Bashir transition to civilian rule.

Sudan's agreement to normalise relations with Israel upended a longstanding policy after the 1967 Six-Day War between Arab countries and Israel that saw Israel occupy swathes of territory.

Arab leaders gathered in Khartoum after the defeat, announcing a resolution that became known as the "three nos": no peace, no recognition and no negotiations with Israel.

Egypt and Jordan would later recognise Israel through peace treaties signed in 1979 and 1994 respectively, followed decades later by the Abraham Accords.

Burhan has defended the normalisation with Israel, saying in a December 2021 interview that it was "essential for Sudan to return to the international community".

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned to power late last year at the head of the most right-wing government in the country's history, has made broadening Israeli ties across the Arab and Muslim world a foreign policy priority.

Netanyahu has repeatedly expressed his desire to see Saudi Arabia join the Abraham Accords.

The kingdom's top diplomat said last month it would not normalise ties with Israel in the absence of a two-state solution with the Palestinians.

On Thursday, Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno opened his majority-Muslim country's embassy in Israel, four years after the countries renewed ties following a decades-long rupture.

Netanyahu's office in a statement called the embassy's inauguration in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv "a historic moment".

