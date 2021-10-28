UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Ministers Prevented From Meeting With Ousted Prime Minister - Reports

A number of Sudanese ministers, who went to meet with the ousted Prime Minister of the country Abdullah Hamdok at his residence, were prohibited from doing so by the military authorities, Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources of Sudan Yasser Abbas said on Thursday

Sudanese foreign, justice, agriculture, transport and irrigation ministers went to meet with Hamdok at his home, media reported earlier today.

"Authorities did not allowed us to meet with Hamdok," Abbas told Al-Jazeera.

The Sudanese military on October 25 detained Prime Minister Hamdok and several other members of the government. The head of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced in a televised address to the nation the declaration of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the government.

On October 26, it became known that Hamdok and his wife returned to their capital residence.

April 2019 saw a military coup d'etat in Sudan, sparked by protests amid a deep economic crisis and declining living standards. Al-Bashir, who ruled for 30 years, was removed from power and later imprisoned.

In September 2021, the Sudanese authorities announced that they had thwarted an attempted military coup. According to a statement from the command of the armed forces, most of the participants in the coup attempt were detained, including 21 officers and a number of soldiers. Hamdok said at the time that the coup attempt indicated the need for reforms in the army and security agencies. The Sudanese authorities slammed the supporters of al-Bashir as the organizers of the mutiny.

